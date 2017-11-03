Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Kevin McGowan

Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at relief pitcher Kevin McGowan.

Player Review: Kevin McGowan



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Kevin McGowan #61 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on August 22, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Stats:

Minor Leagues: 47 Appearances, 1 Start, 65.0 Innings Pitched, 6-5 Won-Loss Record, 4 Saves, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 57:25 Strikeout:Walk Ratio

Major Leagues: 8 Appearances, 8.2 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 5.19 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 8:6 Strikeout:Walk Ratio

Story: Kevin McGowan entered the season as an afterthought in the Mets’ plans, but caught their attention with a solid performance for Triple-A Las Vegas. With the Mets dealing with bullpen woes, the team added McGowan to their 40 man roster on August 13th, when he was promoted to the major leagues to replace Neil Walker on the active roster. McGowan was sent back down on August 17th without appearing in a game, but made his big league debut on August 22nd after taking the roster spot of Steven Matz. The Mets used McGowan very sparingly down the stretch, but aside from a three run implosion against the Braves on September 25th McGowan was solid, giving up two earned runs in 7.2 innings pitched.

Grade: C+

McGowan wasn’t expected to contribute to the Mets this season and wasn’t terrible after earning a big league shot. If you remove the Braves’ performance on September 25th, McGowan would have pitched to a 2.35 ERA, which is solid (albeit in a small sample size).

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2018 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets have begun paring down their 40 man roster in recent days but McGowan has survived initial cut downs, indicating that the team sees some potential in him going forward. McGowan will have to earn a bullpen spot in spring training, but even if he doesn’t he will likely be up at some point due to injury or ineffectiveness.

