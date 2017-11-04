Kevin Long Becomes New Hitting Coach For Washington Nationals

It didn’t take long for former New York Mets’ hitting coach Kevin Long to land a new job. Long, who left the Mets after being passed over for the manager’s job for Mickey Callaway, has accepted the hitting coach position with the Washington Nationals, MetsBlog.com reports . The move reunites Long with Daniel Murphy, who blossomed into a star after studying under Long in 2015 as a member of the Mets. Long, who will serve under new Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez, spent the past three years as the Mets’ pitching coach. The Mets promoted assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler to the full time role to replace Long.



