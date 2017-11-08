Dan Warthen Named Assistant Pitching Coach Of Texas Rangers

At least one of the New York Mets’ departed coaches has found a new home. Dan Warthen, who was the Mets’ pitching coach from 2008 until he was let go after this season, has been hired as the assistant pitching coach of the Texas Rangers, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports . The Mets had offered Warthen, who had planned to retire before plotting a comeback due to the struggles of the pitching staff, another position which he clearly rebuffed. Warthen is being replaced by former Kansas City Royals’ pitching coach Dave Eiland, who is joining the staff of new manager Mickey Callaway, another former pitching coach. Although the Mets’ staff soared to incredible heights under Warthen in 2015 and 2016, the group’s struggles to stay healthy and be effective made him a target for criticism this season.





NEW YORK, NY – JULY 21: Dan Warthen #38 of the New York Mets talks with Steven Matz #32 on the mound in the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics on July 21, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)