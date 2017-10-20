Todd Frazier Could Make Sense For New York Mets Next Season

The New York Yankees are a win from the World Series, making it tough for fans of the New York Mets. The Mets were supposed to be the team fighting for a spot in the Fall Classic this year, but injuries and poor play led to a 90 loss campaign instead. As a result of the poor season the Mets are in need of numerous upgrades if they hope to bounce back in 2018. One potential answer may take the form of Todd Frazier, who is currently doing his part to help the Yankees win in the playoffs.



NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees reacts on third base after a double by Chase Headley #12 during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Frazier will be a free agent after the season, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post makes an excellent case for why the Mets should look into signing him. The Mets are in need of a third baseman since David Wright has played only 75 regular season games over the past three years, and Frazier would be a more cost effective option than Mike Moustakas. Frazier is also a better defender than Moustakas and can also play first base, giving the Mets a hedge in case Dominic Smith needs more time in the minor leagues next season.

In 147 games between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox this season, Frazier batted .213 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI’s. The batting average figure is ugly for Frazier, who does strike out a ton, but he did offset it with a strong .344 on base percentage. Bryan Price, who managed Frazier with the Cincinnati Reds from 2014-2015, noted that Frazier is much more than his batting average. Frazier has drawn a ton of respect around the league for his leadership and intangibles, and those skills have clearly rubbed off on a young but talented Yankee team.

The Mets could really use some more veteran leaders on their team, especially after the mid-season exodus of respected clubhouse voices such as Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and Neil Walker. Wright remains the Mets’ leader, but he hasn’t been able to do much leading from afar. Frazier could help to fill that leadership vacuum and provide some pop to a lineup that lost a lot of it this season, and from the right side to boot. The Mets also have to like the fact that Frazier has played well in New York in high pressure situations, batting .250 with a homer and four RBI’s in the ALCS.

Frazier, who is 32 years old, will likely be seeking a multi-year deal in free agency. It remains to be seen how Frazier’s market unfolds, but the Yankees appear unlikely to retain him, preferring to let Greg Bird play first base and with Chase Headley already on the books for third. The market for position players was especially weak last winter, with only Yoenis Cespedes landing a top of the market contract. Frazier could probably be had for a three year deal worth about $15 million a year, which would be money well spent for the Mets.