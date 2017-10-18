The biggest injury question dangling over the New York Mets this winter concerns Michael Conforto’s shoulder. Conforto was having a breakout season before dislocating his left shoulder during a swing on August 24th. The injury, which also involved a capsule tear, required surgery. That procedure was a success, although questions remained at the time about whether Conforto would be ready for the start of the season. If Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, is correct the Mets will be very happy this spring.

Boras told Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that Conforto is making “excellent progress” in his comeback from the surgery. That sounds great, but it is hard to gauge progress on the basis of offseason workouts. If all goes well, Conforto will be ready to go in spring training and the Mets will have their best young hitter ready to go for the start of 2018. The Mets can’t count on that, however, and should make contingency plans in case the start of Conforto’s season ends up being delayed.

