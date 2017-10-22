Report: New York Mets Will Pick Up Jerry Blevins’ Option For 2018

In news that falls into the obvious category, the New York Mets will pick up the 2018 option for relief pitcher Jerry Blevins, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports . Blevins, who went 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA and held lefties to a .197 batting average in 75 appearances, will earn $6.5 million next season. That is money well spent for the Mets as Blevins has become an elite lefty specialist since joining them in 2015. The Mets could have moved Blevins this summer for a good prospect haul due to his option, but the fact they didn’t indicated that Blevins was a big part of their 2018 plans.





WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Jerry Blevins #39 of the New York Mets pitches in the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. New York won the game 4-3. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

With Blevins back in the fold, the Mets face one other option decision before free agency. Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is eligible for free agency, but the Mets do hold an $8.5 million option on him for next season. While the general consensus is that the Mets will pick up Cabrera’s option, the fact they haven’t done so yet indicates there is at least some debate about whether he fits on the 2018 roster. Cabrera would be due a $2 million buyout either way, so it comes down to whether the Mets want to commit the other $6.5 million to him. Given the uncertainty regarding David Wright’s ability to play third, it still remains more likely that Cabrera is back then not.