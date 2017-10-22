WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Jerry Blevins #39 of the New York Mets pitches in the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. New York won the game 4-3. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
With Blevins back in the fold, the Mets face one other option decision before free agency. Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is eligible for free agency, but the Mets do hold an $8.5 million option on him for next season. While the general consensus is that the Mets will pick up Cabrera’s option, the fact they haven’t done so yet indicates there is at least some debate about whether he fits on the 2018 roster. Cabrera would be due a $2 million buyout either way, so it comes down to whether the Mets want to commit the other $6.5 million to him. Given the uncertainty regarding David Wright’s ability to play third, it still remains more likely that Cabrera is back then not.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Report: New York Mets Will Pick Up Jerry Blevins’ Option For 2018