Report: New York Mets Look Likely To Lose Kevin Long

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 21: Closer Jeurys Familia #27 of the New York Mets celebrates with coach Kevin Long #57 after the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 at Nationals Park on July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Washington Nationals have already interviewed Long for their vacant managerial opening, and the New York Yankees may do the same after letting go of Joe Girardi late last week. Even if neither opening goes to Long, he is likely to seek a new start somewhere else as a hitting coach after his contract expires on Tuesday. This isn’t unexpected as it would be hard to believe Long would willingly remain with the Mets in his current role after being passed over for the manager’s job for someone outside of the organization. Long’s departure would add hitting coach to the list of coaching positions General Manager Sandy Alderson and Callaway have to fill in the coming weeks.
