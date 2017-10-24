Report: Kevin Long Will Interview For Washington Nationals’ Manager Position

While the New York Mets introduced new manager Mickey Callaway to the media yesterday, one of their old coaches began plotting his potential next move. Hitting coach Kevin Long, who was considered to be the favorite to succeed Terry Collins as manager prior to the Callaway news broke, is set to interview with the Washington Nationals for their managerial opening, Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reports . The Nationals, who are looking for a replacement for Dusty Baker, are currently slated to interview Long and Chicago Cubs’ bench coach Dave Martinez for the opening.





The Mets granted permission to Long to interview for the position, and even if he doesn’t land that job his days with the Mets are likely numbered. Long was previously announced to return as hitting coach at the end of the season, but his contract expires at the end of October. The Mets would still like to retain Long, but he may feel burned about getting passed over for the manager’s job by Callaway and seek an opportunity elsewhere. Long certainly has the right to seek out a new opportunity, but it would be a loss for the Mets’ hitters since he is one of the best at his job in the majors. The Mets should have some more clarity on the status of Long and the other remaining coaches from Terry Collins’ staff in the coming days.