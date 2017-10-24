Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia

Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at relief pitcher Jeurys Familia.

Player Review: Jeurys Familia

Stats: 26 Appearances, 24.2 Innings Pitched, 2-2 Won-Loss Record, 6 Saves, 1 Blown Save, 2 Holds, 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 25:15 Strikeout:Walk Ratio

Story: Jeurys Familia’s 2017 season was a mess even before it again. The Mets’ closer drew a 15 game suspension to start the season after an offseason arrest, which led Familia to miss the first two and a half weeks of the season. Familia returned on April 20th and appeared rusty at the start, but Mets’ manager Terry Collins leaned heavily on him with the team struggling. Things appeared to be rounding into shape for Familia, who converted his first three save opportunities before imploding on May 10th, giving up four runs in one third of an inning to blow a save against the San Francisco Giants. That outing would prove to be Familia’s last outing for a while after he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his throwing shoulder. Familia underwent surgery to remove the clot, which kept him sidelined until late August. With the season long over the Mets took it slow with Familia, who got regular work to shake off his rust but didn’t work back to back games until late September. Familia finally appeared to round into form over the last week and a half of the season, recording three saves and looking much sharper than he did upon his initial return form the disabled list.

Grade: C

Familia’s absence was one of the biggest losses for the Mets this season, and even when healthy he was shaky.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2018 Role: Closer

The Mets will bring back Familia for next season and install him as their closer once again. Familia will look to build up his resume again ahead of his first crack at free agency next winter. The Mets will need Familia to be his best if they hope to contend again, so they will do everything they can to help make him successful in 2018, including bolstering the unit in front of him.

