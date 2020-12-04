There has been a lot of news lately out of the Twins organization. First, the long rumored restructuring of Minor League Baseball came to Minnesota in dramatic effect, as the organization changed their top two farm clubs, with the St. Paul Saints and Wichita Wind Surge now surging as AAA and AA homes for the Twins. The Cedar Rapids Kernals are now the High A squad, with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels swapping down to Low A.

Then, the Twins placed Eddie Rosario on waivers, which was a move to try to find him a home that would pay him what he is likely to be awarded through arbitration. There were no takers, but the Twins did right by the player, even if Rosario isn’t likely to have a spot on the roster next season.

Rosario was non tendered, as was expected, along with Matt Wisler, which was not expected. What is more impressive is that they have already wrapped up all of their other contracts. They have no pending arbitration cases, despite the peculiarities and financial situations of this season. The Twins have their act together, they’ve treated their players as well as could be hoped, and they are prepared for the 2020-2021 winter better than most, if not all, organizations.

This is because of the people that work in the Twins front office. It’s a good brain trust, not only because of their baseball acumen, but their business sense as well. Eventually, if you have enough success, you will start to attract attention. It seems as though that is the case,

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the organizations that is not as put together as the one in Minnesota. They are currently without a head of baseball ops, and have their eye on Twins GM Thad Levine. It makes sense to go after people that have initiated a turn around, especially if that turn around has come in an organization with fewer resources at their hands.

The Twins have an entirely new culture, and an organization that is stronger from the top to the bottom than it has been in my memory. Not only is that reflected in outside interest in the team’s executives, but it also means they can withstand a Levine departure. The team isn’t built around one person.

It would be a tough time to have to replace a high ranking executive, but the Twins are ready for the possibility.

