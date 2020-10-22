Well, we know that one Twin won: Nelson Cruz was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award for his “leadership on the field and in the community.” Not only has Cruz shown the world continued prowess at the plate, but he has also been a humanitarian and advocate for his native Dominican Republic.

In other post season award news, the Gold Gloves haven’t been awarded quite yet, but a couple of guys, Kenta Maeda and Byron Buxton, have both been named finalists for their respective positions.

Both are good examples of how success at the other parts of their position, pitching and hitting respectively, can carry over into the field and vice versa. Maeda was one of the strongest pitchers in the league this year, and finally gave the Twins something close to an ace. Buxton was almost healthy, and became one of the teams’ most dangerous hitters by late in the season.

Even in a mostly down year, the Twins really attained some serious regular season success, both as a team, where they were on a pace for 97 games, and individually.

