The Twins have generally had a rough trip to Chicago. At least Josh Donaldson has made for some appointment TV. It’s hasn’t been the season that anyone has expected at the plate for Donaldson, thanks primarily to injuries, but if we’re being honest, there is no way anyone expected this at the plate

Of course, Donaldson was signed for his defense just as much as he was for his bat. It seems as though some dividends are being returned there.

The Twins will try to round out the weekend by claiming a couple of games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

