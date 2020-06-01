Minnesota Twins make reserved response to unrest in Minneapolis

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, t the Twins have release this statement.

This is a diplomatic response to a tense situation, and one I would expect from the Twins. While some organizations have made a point to be more forceful of their condemnation of the police or people that have used the protests as a cover for deliterious activity, the Twins have remained uncontroversial (even as their players may have stepped in it).

To my knowledge, Byron Buxton is the only player to release a statement of his own volition, though Nelson Cruz has also expressed support for protesters via retweets on Twitter.

The Twins have always been active in the community, and I strongly suspect that they will be a part of the rebuilding of south Minneapolis and areas adjacent. Baseball teams have a unique blend of culture, and I would be surprised if, when players return to Minnesota, there isn’t great visibility of the team and players contributing to the vibrancy of their adopted home town.