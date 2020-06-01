This is a diplomatic response to a tense situation, and one I would expect from the Twins. While some organizations have made a point to be more forceful of their condemnation of the police or people that have used the protests as a cover for deliterious activity, the Twins have remained uncontroversial (even as their players may have stepped in it).
To my knowledge, Byron Buxton is the only player to release a statement of his own volition, though Nelson Cruz has also expressed support for protesters via retweets on Twitter.
The Twins have always been active in the community, and I strongly suspect that they will be a part of the rebuilding of south Minneapolis and areas adjacent. Baseball teams have a unique blend of culture, and I would be surprised if, when players return to Minnesota, there isn’t great visibility of the team and players contributing to the vibrancy of their adopted home town.
View the original article on Twins Target: Minnesota Twins make reserved response to unrest in Minneapolis