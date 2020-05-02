Twins stick the landing in April (OOTP Update)

After a modest start, the Twins Target Twins finished the month of April on a 9-1 streak, and a little over a month into the season, they have already opened up a 5 1/2 game lead over the Cleveland Indians. They sit at 21-11/ It is, of course, far too early to draw any conclusions about the season, but if this carries on, the Twins may be in for a cakewalk in the simulated 2020.

Nelson Cruz was baseball’s player of the week for the third week of April, and is surely one of the offensive stars so far, though there are a few. Cruz trails only Giancarlo Stanton for the lead in home runs in the American League for the season, while he leads the charge in runs batted in, with Miguel Sano in second. They get a lot of opportunity, because Luis Arraez has the top batting average in the AL.

In the hot stretch to conclude the month, the pitching has also rounded into form. Jose Berrios is the winningest starter in all of baseball, but Homer Bailey is the top ERA guy on the team. The bullepen remains a little behind, but they should be able to recuperate sooner rather than later.

The most controversial decision the Twins FO has made in the simulation thus far seems to be bearing itself out. Randy Dobnak was sent down to Rochester despite being the strongest starter out of the gate. It seems as though this was simplay a move to test the continued viability of Matt Wisler, because the Twins are now rehabbing Michael Pineda, who will surely take Wisler’s spot in the rotation when his suspension ends.

The Twins were expecting a good year, but it’s hard to believe they would be this far in front.