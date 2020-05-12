The Twins swept the Royals and Cave was a huge part of it. Through the week, he went 9 for 13 with a pair of home runs and 7 RBI, which, frankly, will mean Willians Astudillo is going to be in Rochester for quite some time. Heck, it also probably means that Eddie Rosario has been played into the 4th outfielder spot for a while, too.
This raises some of the same questions that had been raised as the season began, namely “what do the Twins do with Eddie Rosario?” though Cave’s emergence likely forces that question sooner than the Twins expected. Not that it’s a bad problem to have.
- In other news, the Twins signed not one, but two players from the Schaumberg Boomers. Good scouting of the Schaumburg Boomers, apparently.
- The Twins lost to the Tigers and 7-0 starter Casey Mize on Monday night. No wonder why the Tigers have been surprisingly competent so far. The Indians are the team to keep an eye on though, as they are 3 games out.
View the original article on Twins Target: OOTP Update - Caveman