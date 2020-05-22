Phil Miller is one of the most prolific beat writers the Twins are blessed to have. He offers no nonsense, quality information on the Twins during games and those times of interest between the games. I often rely on him for fresh information and quotes from the team.
So what fresh new content has he released to the world lately? Let’s look at his latest tweet:
Good stuff, but that’s 12 days old. He’s not particularly active on Twitter outside of Twins content, so that’s an accurate reflection on the state of things. Nothing new is really coming up, and Phil Miller on (off?) Twitter is just one more little sign of it.
View the original article on Twins Target: A small sign of how things are different