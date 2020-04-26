Streak! – OOTP Update

The Twins returned to fictional Target Field, and to say they’ve been comfortable is an understatement. As of today, the OOTP Twins are on a 6 game winning streak, with all of their games coming at the friendly confines.

Minnesota presently finds itself in first place, thanks in large part to steady pitching, and a few hitters that are going crazy. First, the pitching. Of the starters, 4/5 members of the rotation ae in the 3.00’s for ERA, with Jakoe Odorizzi trailing behind. Trevor May has been a little suspect in a set up role, and Cody Stashak was called up recently to take the role, moving May to middle relief.

More curiously. Stashak was called up when the fictional Twins sent down Randy Dobnak and moved Matt Wisler into the rotation. I can’t even begin to understand why they thought this was a good move. Stashak was doing well in Rochester, but Dobnak had the lowers ERA in the rotation. This is a mystery.

The offense has been paced by the two man duo of Luis Arraez and Nelson Cruz. They are 3rd in batting average and 2nd in home runs, respectively, in the entire MLB. Arraez has an average .379 through April 25th, and Cruz has hit 11 bombs. Miguel Sano isn’t far behind with 9, but Cruz is hitting above .300 while Sano is batting below .200.

Aside from a few brightly shining stars, there are a few players that are not impressive so far. Most troubling is Josh Donaldson, who hasn’t got it going yet at all with his new team. Still, there will be time for him to straighten things out, and there is a longer leash, since the Twins are 2.5 games up, thanks to that 6 game streak