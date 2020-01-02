Twins have now emerged as favorite to land Josh Donaldson

There isn’t all that much talent out there in regards to players that can instantly come in and provide some pop in the lineup, so Donaldson remains a hot commodity.
The world champion Washington Nationals are very much interested in his services, and they were looking like a likely landing spot. Remaining with the Braves was a possibility as well.
However, a recent report suggests that the Twins are now the frontrunner for Donaldson, with a four-year offer on the table.
It looks as if Donaldson has narrowed his sights on the Twins and Braves, with a decision likely coming soon.
