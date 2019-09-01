Twins break MLB home run record

I wrote on Friday that the Twins would break the all time single season record this weekend, and it took only until this afternoon to do. In fact, they did three incredible things.

First, they officially broke the record for most players with 20+ homers in a season, when Jorge Polanco hit his 20th of the season. Second, Mitch Garver hit the team’s 268th bomb of the year, which gave the Twins the single season record for team home runs. Third, this is the 50th game that the Twins hit 5+ homers, and it was the first time they last.

It can’t be all good news, I guess. Because MLB likes to make sure nobody can watch their videos except on their site, you will have to visit to see all those big blasts in the game recap.