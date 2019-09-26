The Minnesota Twins have won the 2019 American League Central Division title. On Wednesday, the Twins needed a win over the Detroit Tigers and a Chicago White Sox win over the Cleveland Indians to clinch a spot in the 2019 Major League Baseball postseason.

Both things transpired as the Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 and the White Sox defeated the Indians 8-3. The Twins improved to a record of 98 wins and 60 losses and the Indians fell to 93 wins and 65 losses. By being five games back of the Twins with four games left for each squad, the Indians just do not have enough games left to catch Minnesota.

The Twins once again won the game offensively with the long ball. Four of the Twins five runs came from two two-run home runs as left fielder Luis Arraez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Rosario’s home run was his 32nd home run of the season.

The Twins and New York Yankees are tied for the Major League Baseball lead with 299 home runs. Both teams have smashed the Major League Baseball record for most home runs in a season. The Yankees held the previous record of 267 home runs in 2018. In a remarkable year for home runs, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have also broken the Yankees’ 2018 Major League Baseball record as the Astros have 279 home runs and the Dodgers have 274 home runs.

However the Twins did not just beat the Tigers on Wednesday with home runs. On the mound, the Twins used the opener and had pitcher Kohl Stewart of Houston, TX pitch the second through seventh innings. Stewart was masterful as he only gave up two hits in six complete innings. He also had five strikeouts and did not give up a walk or earned run.

The Twins will be the third seed in the American League in the postseason. They will be behind the Yankees and Astros.

