I'll try to rein in my optimism

But then….
I like to be rooted in facts. The facts keep showing that the Twins have a lot of things going for them. And every time I speak up to that, the Indians hit a walk off grand slam. Every time Jake Odorizzi reminds us that while the Minnesota has a long and tortured history, the team hasn’t shared it, and still feel confident, the Twins have blown their double digit lead.
So in the spirit of not jinxing the Twins, I will make sure that the next couple of posts are more forlorn and world weary, befitting the rest of Twins Territory.
