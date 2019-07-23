Twins turn unbelievable triple play vs Yankees (Video)

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the better defensive teams in MLB this season, which is a big reason for their success.

They showed that during Monday’s game against the Yankees, with New York threatening to strike early.

The Yankees got their first two hitters of the game on base in the first inning, which brought Edwin Encarnacion to the plate. Martin Perez made quick work of him — and everyone else on base, for that matter — getting Encarnacion to hit a ground ball to third base. The Twins quickly went around the horn with it, and the result was a triple play.

That’s one way to keep the pitch count down.