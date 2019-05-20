Another visit from the baseball gods

No doubt about it, this has been one of the most sun kissed seasons as a Twins fan I can remember. Not only are the Twins posting one of the best records in the American League, but they are on a pace to break the record for home runs in a season.

Naturally, as a long time fan of this particular team, I have begun to worry. How bad will this fall apart? What sorts of calamities can I expect? One of those seemed to come about at the foot of Shohei Otani, as he slid into the ankle of white hot Mitch Garver.

Garver started the season with an OPS of 1.164 for the season. He had 9 home runs in 91 at bats. In other words, Garver was knocking the snot out of the ball, and then he was taken out of the lineup with his injury.

When he was placed on the injured list, the Twins needed to rely more heavily on Willians Astudillo at catcher, and find someone to replace the production missing with Garver out of the lineup. As luck would have it, Miguel Sano was getting ready to come off the IL and start his season.

Sano is *only* OPS’ing .882 so far this year. It’s been only a few games, but among those games was an 18-4 offensive explosion against Seattle. The Twins are just fine, no matter what comes there way, it seems.