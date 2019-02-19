Twins are extending

I am of the belief that the Twins activity, or lack thereof, this offseason was dictated as much by the market as it was by financial constraints. The Twins wanted to make trades for pitchers but found few partners (and perhaps they ascribe to my mantra: never sign free agent pitchers), and I’ve long been of the belief that young men from the south don’t want to spend the prime of their life in some place they only know for it’s cold.

Conversely, I also believe that when people spend a little time in Minnesota, they realize it’s not so bad, and if things are going well have a tendency to want to stick around. The strategy, then, is to develop players either through draft or trade, then lock them up long term. To that end, the Twins are meeting my expectations.

They snatched up some inexpensive components, like CJ Cron, who didn’t really have a choice but to come to Minnesota, and Johnathan Schoop, who likely saw the Twins as his best opportunity to rebuild value, but didn’t pay a premium on any player that doesn’t really want to be in Minnesota. Nelson Cruz isn’t exactly in his prime, and came to the Twins because he wants to keep playing, and the Twins afford him that chance.

Now, the Twins are starting to follow through with the next stage, giving Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler long term contracts that will keep them in Minnesota for the next 5-7 years. This is just good business, and I approve.

The interesting thing about these particular signings to me (since resigning home grown talent resonates with my sensibilities) is just who was signed. There was a belief that Miguel Sano was the top infielder to be locked up and Byron Buxton the top outfielder, with talent coming up the system behind them to potentially usurp other players at similar positions. This challenges what our perception of the Twins plan might be.

In the infield, I think the surplus of talent for the next 4-7 years, with names like Polanco, Sano, Royce Lewis and Nick Gordon available, signals that the Twins are ready to make a blockbuster deal if one presents itself. With pitching not yet sorted out, this might be a pool from which a trade piece might emerge from.

In the outfield, I think this turn of events points more specifically at Byron Buxton. The Twins gerryrigged his service time last season at great distress to Buxton, while putting a strain on his relationship with the team. The former top prospect isn’t likely to want to continue with an organization he no longer trusts, while the Twins have added to his trade value by extending team control. Locking up Kepler shores up the outfield, even in center, in the event the Twins can maximize what they have in Buxton’s trade value.

The Twins are playing the strategy I would, if I had any sway over the situation. Don’t overpay for free agents, but try to develop players internally, acquiring them through the draft, trade or low cost waiver claim, then ensure that they can lock up their core for the long term. The trades didn’t happen this year, but the Twins, through their extensions, are setting up for another run, either at the deadline or this coming offseason.