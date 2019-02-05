This time last year

Last year around this time, there was a great deal of consternation about the Twins’ lack of success in signing free agents, particularly since they were coming off a season that they went to the playoffs for the first time in half a decade. To that point, there had been a lot of talk about trying to get Yu Darvish, but the Twins had reached deals only with Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed and Michael Pineda, who would not be playing for a full season. It was a quiet start to the offseason that many felt should be very noisy.

All that was about to change, however. The Twins would trade for Jake Odorizzi on the 17th, with the signings of Anibal Sanchez and Logan Morrison before the month was through. Sanchez would ultimately be released because the Twins would sign Lance Lynn in March and trade for Jake Cave before spring training was over.

The Twins, if anything, have been more active this offseason than they were last year, adding CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop, Nelson Cruz, Blake Parker and Martin Perez, despite not bolstering the pitching staff as much as some had hoped. The rotation is going to have to be improved in house, it seems, but there are still free agents on the market, and the front office has proved that they aren’t afraid to strike very late in the offseason.