Everyone remembers that these two were Twins

Do-Hyoung Park returned to Twins.com this offseason as Rhett Bollinger moved back out west, and he posted something that makes me wonder if he was gone longer than I thought: 10 players you forgot were once Twins . There were 8 names that were reminders for many people, undoubtedly, but the last two were fresh in the mind for good reasons or bad.

The first was Wilson Ramos. We all remember that Ramos was a Twin, because anyone that wants to complain about Bill Smith or Joe Mauer won’t ever let you forget it. They traded him for Matt Capps, whose second season in Minnesota was frightening, and then everyone lamented that they could have had Ramos the whole time.

The second was this beautiful man.

[embedded content]

Bartolo Colon, despite a short, mostly ineffective tenure with the Twins is perhaps the most beloved addition to the team in the last couple of years, save for Willians Astudillo. Big Sexy’s mark on the team lasted way longer than 15 starts.