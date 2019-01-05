Twins making some updates to Target Field

Say what you will about the Twins, they are relentless in their efforts to renovate their stadium in order to make it more accessible to fans, or more playable for players. This offseason, they are working on the Gate 34 area above the right field seating areas.

The plan is to include some green space while shrinking the plaza a bit. This should improve accessibility (especially since two new points of entry are going to be established) and flow in a busy spot of the ballpark.It will also create a spot for pregame activities, according to a Twins press release.

With the right handed power in the lineup, it remains to be seen exactly who will have the power to hit the ball into the new plaza.