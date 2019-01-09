Twins add Blake Parker

The Twins are at it again. For the third time this offseason, they’ve added a player that was non-tendered or designated for assignment as the offseason began. For better or worse, the Twins seemed to have grabbed the three mst desirable players that were set loose by their teams, in CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop and now reliever Blake Parker.

Parker was quixotically let go by the Angels, despite a couple of good years, some spent closing games for the Angels. Parker has a strong strikeout rate, but was assumedly allowed to depart because of diminished peripherals tied to an increased home run rate.

Roster Resource slots Parker as one of the potential closers for this year’s Twins teams, and certainly with the bullpen presently lacking a dominant presence, there is a chance he could grab that mantle, but it seems more likely Parker is viewed as a late inning reliever, with Trevor May the odds on favorite to claim the closer role.

Parker’s contract is a one year deal at just north of $3m.