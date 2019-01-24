Select Page

Look: Twins reveal new home alternative uniforms for 2019 and beyond

The Minnesota Twins will be sporting a new look during a number of games at Target Field in the 2019 season and beyond.

And now, thanks to social media, fans will get a sneak peek at exactly what the uniforms will look like.

They’re pretty sleek, and we’re big fans, but our issue is that they don’t really resemble Twins uniforms. If anything, they look like Indians gear — which is weird, as the two are division rivals.

The Twins may want to consider modernizing their logo if they’re electing to go with that type of sleek look — that would make a bit more sense.

