Signs point to a better team next year

Oh yeah. Duh. The Twins have been aced out in 15 walk off games on top of the numerous one run games they lost that didn’t go down to the bottom of the final inning. The Twins haven’t been winning, but they’ve been competitive. Teams in this situation often show substantial impovement the following season.
If they had won 8 of those walk off losses, splitting them in half, they would currently have 80 wins, a similar record to their 2017 performance, done without the benefit of health for many of their stars, and a very down years for the future core of the team.
A little bit of luck, some health, and a return to form, and these Twins and their rebuild are right back on track.
