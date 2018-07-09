The Daily Target 7/9/18

Last Night: Twins 10, Baltimore 1 – The Twins came through with the 4 game home sweep of the Orioles after their disastrous road trip. Minnesota hit three homers and scored most of the runs in the 6th inning and just might not be dead yet! LOL, JK, they are still 9.5 games out of first, and 16 out of the Wild Card. Hope was fun while it lasted.

MLB.Com – All Star Final Vote – The Twins got one player into the all star game. Just as everyone expected, it was Eddie R–…. Eduardo Es–. Jose Berrios! If you want Eddie Rosario to make the All Star Game, he is up for the Final vote. Go vote for him (and Jesus Aguilar of the Brewers)