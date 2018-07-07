The Daily Target 7/7/18

Star Tribune – Lance Lynn solid, outfielders excel as Twins beat Orioles again – Before he even came over from the Yankees, Jake Cave was a decent prospect. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise, but it should be greatly appreciated that he is stepping in with the injuries and inconsistencies the team has had so far.
Roster Rundown: The Twins acquired minor league infielder Jon Kemmer from the Astros for cash. One has to believe that Kemmer will make a brief appearance in Minneapolis at some point this season. Taylor Motter was sent down to Chattanooga upon his return from injury.
