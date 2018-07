Last Night: Milwaukee 3, Twins 2 – The Twins can’t do anything right anymore. They went 1-8 on the road trip, and now come home expecting to be one of the most aggressive sellers at the deadline. The last couple of weeks have been pretty rough.

Pioneer Press – Twins RHP Aaron Slegers in line to start Thursday against Orioles – I hope Slegers brought a bucket, because this ship is sinking fast.