Select Page

The Daily Target 7/22/18

Posted by | Jul 22, 2018 | ,

The Daily Target 7/22/18
Last night: Kansas City 4, Twins 2 – It’s a rough day when your team fails to mount an offense against the Royals, particularly this season. The Twins lost their first two out of the Break to the worst team in the division, and I can tell you it doesn’t look good for Game 3 either.

Twins Daily: Twins Minor League Report (7/21): Saturday Night’s Allright – Hey, we’re at the point in the franchise’s cycle where we really just need to embrace the minor leagues, and the prospect depth pool is definitely getting stronger!

Roster Rundown: As the Twins are simply out to take away any joy we might have with the rest of this season, they sent Willians Astudillo back to Rochester to make room for Logan Morrison, who is now off the DL.

, Twins, Updates

View the original article on Twins Target: The Daily Target 7/22/18



Related Posts

The Daily Target 7/21/18

The Daily Target 7/21/18

July 21, 2018

The Twins most active deadline is coming

The Twins most active deadline is coming

July 18, 2018

The Daily Target 7/15/18

The Daily Target 7/15/18

July 15, 2018

The Daily Target 7/16/18

The Daily Target 7/16/18

July 16, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino