The Daily Target 7/2/18

Last Night: Chicago Cubs 11, Twins 10 – The toughest part of raising infants, as I’m learning, isn’t the long nights. It’s the nights where they sleep great, because you remember those nights while they are fussing, wondering why they can’t be like that all the time. Anyways, the Twins scored 5 runs in the 8th to mount a massive comeback, but as with the entire series, just weren’t good enough. Those good stretches are such a tease.

KARE: Lester homers, gets NL-high 11th win as Cubs top Twins 11-10 – JON LESTER HIT A HOME RUN. This was not good. Also, for the first time in nearly 90 years, the Cubs scored 10 runs in three straight games. What a good time in Chicago!