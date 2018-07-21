The Daily Target 7/21/18

Last Night: Kansas City 6, Twins 5 – The Royals had a sizeable advantage early in the game, but the KC bullpen isn’t what it used to be. The Twins scored 3 runs in the 9th, and threatened to score again to draw the game level, but it was not to be. The Royals are 4-3 against the Twins, but are on pace to win less than 50 games in total. That fact and a flat start on the road after the all star break don’t inspire confidence for a playoff run.

The Athletic ($) – A moment ‘to not be missed’: Fernando Rodney’s day becoming a U.S. citizen – Fernando Rodney has played in the United States since his early 20s, and has now become a full fledged American citizen. He had a flight to catch last Sunday to make the ceremony, and the rest is jst a good old fashioned feel good tale.

Roster Rundown: After their big walk off win on Sunday, the Twins optioned Fernando Romero back to Rochester, where he can meet newly acquired outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker. The only reason we would ever see him in the majors is because something has gone terribly awry in the Major League roster. And probably to Zack Granite, Byron Buxton and maybe even Lamonte Wade.

To replace Romero on the MLB roster, the Twins brought Taylor Motter back into the fold. “Mr. Long hair” as he is known in this household.