The Daily Target 7/21/18

The Athletic ($) – A moment ‘to not be missed’: Fernando Rodney’s day becoming a U.S. citizen – Fernando Rodney has played in the United States since his early 20s, and has now become a full fledged American citizen. He had a flight to catch last Sunday to make the ceremony, and the rest is jst a good old fashioned feel good tale.
Roster Rundown: After their big walk off win on Sunday, the Twins optioned Fernando Romero back to Rochester, where he can meet newly acquired outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker. The only reason we would ever see him in the majors is because something has gone terribly awry in the Major League roster. And probably to Zack Granite, Byron Buxton and maybe even Lamonte Wade.
To replace Romero on the MLB roster, the Twins brought Taylor Motter back into the fold. “Mr. Long hair” as he is known in this household.
