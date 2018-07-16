The Daily Target 7/16/18

The teams went back and forth until the 10th, when the Jake Cave doubled to lead things off. He scooted to third on a Mitch Garver bunt (ACTUALLY A GOOD SITUATION FOR BUNTING). The Rays gave out a couple of IBBs to Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario. The next batter was Dozier again. He was the last batter of the game. Looking at the score, I’ll allow you to draw your own conclusions.
Roster Rundown: Fernando Romero was sent back to Rochester after the game, because if every game is like this one, that would be way too much for anyone.
