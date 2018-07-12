Select Page

The Daily Target 7/12/18

The Daily Target 7/12/18
Last night(s) – Tuesday – Kansas City 9, Twins 4 – After a 4 game sweep of the Orioles, this was sure a stinker, huh? Aaron Slegers’ second start of the year wasn’t quite as prolific.
Wednesday – Twins 8, Kansas City 5 – The Royals jumped out to an early lead, but the Twins brought their bats. Brian Dozier and Logan Morrison did an excellent job marketing themselves for potential trade suitors.

The Athletic ($) – With deadline nearing, Brian Dozier is heating up in a timely fashion for Twins – Brian Dozier, hitter of two home runs in the past two days, is likely approaching the end of his road as a Twin.

Roster Rundown – The Twins sent Ervin Santana to rehab in Chattanooga, finally. Meanwhile, Addison Reed went on the shelf, and the deserving Alan Busenitz took his spot in the pen.

