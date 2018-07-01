The Daily Target 6/30/18

Last Night: Chicago Cubs 10, Twins 6 – Joe Mauer had a three run homer, a two run double, and absolutely no pitching. Addison Russell hit a grand slam, and the Cubs showed the offense that has been instrumental in their successes in the last few years, while the Twins showed that their pitching is a failure.

KSTP: Russell Hits Grand Slam as Cubs Beat Twins 10-6 – The Cubs also hit two more home runs, and all of this was against Jose Berrios, who is otherwise pretty OK. Golly, the Twins are just an endless string of bad luck.

Roster Rundown: The Twins went ham on Friday with all their roster maneuvers. They opened up a couple of spots on the active roster by placing Taylor Motter on the DL and sending Alan Busenitz to Rochester. They called up Adalberto Mejia and Willians Astudillo as replacements. Mejia is a name and set of eyebrows we all love. Astudillo is a roly poly catcher that we are all bound to love as well. To make space for Astudillo on the 40 man, the Twins also designated Felix Jorge for assignment.