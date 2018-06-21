Twins fan falls out of stands, loses beer

A Minnesota Twins fan tried a bit too hard to snag a foul ball during Thursday’s game against the Red Sox, and it cost him.

The fan, who was seated along the third-base line, reached out in hopes of scooping up a ball that had rolled foul. Unfortunately for him, he went a bit too far, and ended up flipping over onto the field.

And to make matters worse, his beer went along with him.

The fan, to his credit, took it in stride. And, most importantly, he picked up his beer and made his way back to his seat.