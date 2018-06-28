Select Page

The Daily Target 6/28/18

Last Night: Chicago White Sox 6, Twins 1 – The Twins lost and everyone is pissed. Somehow, the Twins lost the game, and Paul Molitor and more surprisingly Gene Glynn were each ejected. The Twins still can’t hit, and more concerning, they can’t even hit the White Sox. This is all very good news for Lance Lynn, because he seems the most likely player to be traded, and he never wanted to be here in the first place.

KSTP: Molitor and Glynn Ejected, Twins Bats Feeble in 6-1 Loss to White Sox – Ooh, feeble. That’s a good one! We need to keep working on our vocabulary, trying to come up with new synonyms for the Twins crappy offense.

