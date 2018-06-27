The Daily Target 6/27/18

Last Night – Chicago White Sox 8, Twins 4 – The Twins had a pair of 2 run leads, but completely fell apart in the 6th. Really, the only pitcher to get through his outing unscathed was Matt Belisle, which is no an optimal statistic. Minnesota was able to hit some dingers though, with Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza bopping dongs.

KARE – Frustrated Odorizzi meets with media – Jake Odorizzi isn’t happy with the way the season is transpiring, and he is wearing those emotions on his sleeve. On the plus side, it appears he is one Eddie Rosario away from having the entire bobblehead series set!

Roster Rundown: Mystery solved! The Twins are calling up Jake Cave to replace Ryan Lamarre.