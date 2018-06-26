Select Page

The Daily Target 6/26/18

Jun 26, 2018

Last Night – Twins 2, Texas 0 – The Twins got 12 strikeouts from Jose Berrios, and their scuffling offense was let off the hook by their best pitcher. 12 strikeouts was a career high!

WCCO – Berrios Strikes Out 12, Twins Beat Rangers 2-0 – Another pitcher who did pretty ok: Bartolo Colon, who led the way for the Rangers. Thankfully the Twins also had [checks notes] Bobby Wilson and Robbie Grossman to drive in runs for Minnesota.

Roster Rundown: The Twins have sent Ryan Lamarre down to Rochester, but a corresponding move has not yet been announced. Intrigue!

