The Daily Target 6/24/18

Last Night: Texas 9, Twins 6 – The Twins jumped to an early lead on Saturday afternoon, but it was quickly erased when Jake Odorizzi and the Twins gave up 9 consecutive runs. That’s not great! On the plus side, Minnesota went on attempt a rally, scoring 4 runs of their own in an attempt to tighten things up. I mean, I guess they DID tighten things up, but that’s not winning, is it?
KMSP: Twins’ Brian Dozier hosts cookout at Boys and Girls Club – I tell you what, KMSP doesn’t cover the Twins very much, but when they do, it’s always really flattering stuff like this.
Roster Rundown: After the Twins blew their game against the Rangers, they made a change for more pitching. As expected, they sent down Fernando Romero, calling up Alan Busenitz. (OK, maybe not expected, but Romero is the youngest of the currently struggling pitchers)
