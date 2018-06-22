The Daily Target 6/22/18

Last Night – Boston 9, Twins 2 – Kyle Gibson has been pretty good this season, but the Red Sox faced 2017 Gibson yesterday. Meanwhile, the Twins only got 4 hits, not wanting to burn up their offense on a night they were going to be taken behind the woodshed anyways.

MLB Trade Rumors – Twins Release Nick Buss – The Twins opened up a little minor league depth. Buss has a good bat, but his age and lack of space on the Major League roster means Buss is looking for a new job