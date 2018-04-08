Select Page

Wow. That’s baseball. A lot of things happen

Wow. That’s baseball. A lot of things happen

The quote above is from Fernando Rodney, in regards to Thursday’s home opener. He was saying that in response to this incident in particular:

In case your video player isn’t working, that’s a danged eagle landing on a real human person. Fernando Rodney has been around the block for so long that he is completely disaffected by a bird of prey alighting upon the opposing starting pitcher.

It’s that kind of even tempered stoicism that’s going to steady the back end of the bull pen this season.

