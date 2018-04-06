Last Night – Twins 4, Mariners 2 – The home opener broke the Twins way, thanks to a trio of home runs, but the pregame ceremony was where the action was. The US Curling team came out and threw out the first pitch and A DANGED EAGLE ATTACKED JAMES PAXTON.
Twinkie Town – Twins 4, Mariners 2: Timely homers defeat ace Paxton – OK, fine, let’s talk about the actual game. Miguel Sano hit a two run homer, Mitch Garver put the Twins in front with his first career bomb, and Eddie Rosario came in to pinch hit and clobbered one to the plaza.
View the original article on Twins Target: The Daily Target 4/6/18