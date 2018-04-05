The Daily Target 4/5/18

Last Night – Twins 7, Pirates 3 – The Twins fell behind early as Jake Odorizzi allowed his first runs of the year, but Minnesota came charging back in a snowy Pittsburgh to deliver the Pirates their first loss of the year. That’s really good for the Twins’ strength of schedule.

KSTP – Bundle Up for Baseball: Twins Home Opener Could Set New Record – The record is not for attendance. Oh no, in case you are reading this from outside the state, this might end up being the coldest opener in Twins history. Yuck.