Select Page

The Daily Target 4/5/18

Posted by | Apr 5, 2018 | ,

The Daily Target 4/5/18
Last Night – Twins 7, Pirates 3 – The Twins fell behind early as Jake Odorizzi allowed his first runs of the year, but Minnesota came charging back in a snowy Pittsburgh to deliver the Pirates their first loss of the year. That’s really good for the Twins’ strength of schedule.

KSTP – Bundle Up for Baseball: Twins Home Opener Could Set New Record – The record is not for attendance. Oh no, in case you are reading this from outside the state, this might end up being the coldest opener in Twins history. Yuck.

, Twins, Updates

View the original article on Twins Target: The Daily Target 4/5/18



Related Posts

Daily Target 4/1/2018

Daily Target 4/1/2018

April 1, 2018

Daily Target 3/30/18

Daily Target 3/30/18

March 30, 2018

The Twins and their unfounded whining

The Twins and their unfounded whining

April 3, 2018

The Daily Target 4/3/18

The Daily Target 4/3/18

April 3, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino