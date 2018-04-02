Select Page

The Daily Target 4/2/2018

Posted by | Apr 2, 2018 | ,

The Daily Target 4/2/2018
Last Night: Twins 7, Orioles 0 – The Twins starting rotation is still yet to have allowed a run this season, after Jose Berrios pitched a complete game shutout. There was some trouble in the 9th, which is mostly dumb, so let’s focus on the positive. The bopped 4 solo homers, including two from Brian Dozier, but also ones from Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar.

KARE: FSN calls ‘Circle Me Bert’ flap a misunderstanding – This was an important controversy from a few days ago. I mean, it wasn’t a controversy, of course, just an old guy got a text message on a regular phone instead of his large text Jitterbug phone, and a lot was lost in translation.

Twins

View the original article on Twins Target: The Daily Target 4/2/2018



Related Posts

Jorge Polanco Suspended 80 Games For PED Use

Jorge Polanco Suspended 80 Games For PED Use

March 23, 2018

Lance Lynn Signs With Minnesota Twins

Lance Lynn Signs With Minnesota Twins

March 11, 2018

Baseball is here, and everything is going to be OK

Baseball is here, and everything is going to be OK

April 1, 2018

Miguel Sano Acquitted Of Assault

Miguel Sano Acquitted Of Assault

March 24, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino