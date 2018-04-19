The Daily Target 4/19/18

Last Night – Twins 2, Cleveland 1, 16 innings – There were no runs until the 14th when Edwin Encarnacion homered for Cleveland, and Miguel Sano homered for the Twins. Then, two innings later, Puerto Rican hero Ryan Lamarre had a bases loaded single to bring Eddie Rosario home for the game winner after midnight.

Star Tribune – Jose Berrios feels right at home in start before Ryan LaMarre’s 16th-inning walk-off single – OK, OK, another big performance came from an actual Puerto Rican hero, Jose Berrios, who went 8 strong innings, and was one of the first players out of the dugout to jump on Lamarre. It was a good end to a good series, both for the Twins and Puerto Rico.

Roster Rundown – Oh, by the way, Ryan Lamarre is back on the roster! The Twins had to put Byron Buxton on the DL with migraines. Gross.